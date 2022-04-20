Presentation of ‘Sarvottama Seva Awards’ to mark State Govt. Employees Day

April 20, 2022

Mysuru: The District Administration and Karnataka State Government Employees Association have jointly organised a programme at Kalamandira in city tomorrow (Apr. 21) at 11 am to celebrate State Government Employees Day and to confer ‘Sarvottama Seva Awards’ for the year 2021 and 2022 on achievers from various fields.

Announcing this at a press meet at Pathrakartara Bhavan in city yesterday, Association District President K. Govindaraju said that a total of 20 officers and staff will be conferred with the Award in recognition of their services in Government sectors.

The awardees are as follows — 2021: Dr. M. Sadashivappa, Senior Pulmonologist, PKTB and CD Hospital; H.L. Manjunath, Senior Assistant Director, Kannada and Culture Department; D.M. Rani, Assistant Director, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department; G. Ravi Shankar, Junior Training Officer; Narahari, Development Officer, Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj; G. Satish Babu, Office Superintendent, ESI Hospital; K.B. Shantala, Nursing Superintendent; Hilda D’Souza, Senior Nursing Officer, K.R. Hospital and T.G. Sripathi, Bailiff, District Court.

2022: Dr. H.M. Chandrakala, Medical Officer, Health Department; H. Channappa, Assistant Director, Kannada and Culture Department; A.D. Jayalakshmi Bai, Superintendent, District Institute of Education and Training (DIET); G. Varadaraju, Superintendent, Agriculture Department; Sreenivas Raj Urs, First Division Assistant (FDA), Revenue Department; G.N. Prasanna, Junior Training Officer, Government Industrial Training Institute; G. Krishna Prasad, FDA, Police Department; Karigowda, Assistant, Horticulture Department; M.L. Vishwanath, Superintendent, Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Zulfikar Kalligudi, FDA, Employment Exchange Department. District in-Charge Minister S.T. Somashekar will inaugurate the programme. Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra will preside. Mayor (in-Charge) Sunanda Palanetra, MPs Pratap Simha, V. Sreenivasa Prasad, Sumalatha Ambarish will be the chief guests.

Association Office-bearers Revanna, D. Anand, S.J. Ramesh, Malangi Suresh, S. Raghu and Ram Nayak were present during the press meet.