‘Sarvottama Seva Awards’ conferred on State Government officers and staff

In recognition of their services at various Government sectors, a total of 20 State Government officers and staff were conferred with ‘Sarvottama Seva Awards’ for the year 2021 and 2022 at a programme jointly organised by the District Administration and Karnataka State Government Employees Association at Kalamandira in city this morning as part of State Government Employees Day celebrations. They are seen with MLA L. Nagendra, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham, Zilla Panchayat (ZP) CEO B.R. Poornima and others. The awardees include — 2021: Dr. M. Sadashivappa, Senior Pulmonologist, PKTB and CD Hospital; H.L. Manjunath, Senior Assistant Director, Kannada and Culture Department; D.M. Rani, Assistant Director, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department; G. Ravi Shankar, Junior Training Officer; Narahari, Development Officer, Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj; G. Satish Babu, Office Superintendent, ESI Hospital; K.B. Shantala, Nursing Superintendent; Hilda D’Souza, Senior Nursing Officer, K.R. Hospital and T.G. Sripathi, Bailiff, District Court. 2022: Dr. H.M. Chandrakala, Medical Officer, Health Department; H. Channappa, Assistant Director, Kannada and Culture Department; A.D. Jayalakshmi Bai, Superintendent, District Institute of Education and Training (DIET); G. Varadaraju, Superintendent, Agriculture Department; Sreenivas Raj Urs, First Division Assistant (FDA), Revenue Department; G.N. Prasanna, Junior Training Officer, Government Industrial Training Institute; G. Krishna Prasad, FDA, Police Department; Karigowda, Assistant, Horticulture Department; M.L. Vishwanath, Superintendent, Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Zulfikar Kalligudi, FDA, Employment Exchange Department.
