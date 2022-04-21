Plea to repair pothole-ridden Vijayanagar High Tension Double Road

April 21, 2022

Sir,

This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned and MLA L. Nagendra towards the bad state of the road from Vijayanagar Water Tank towards Trinetra Circle and from SBI up to Ring Road. Also the road from Sangam Circle to Krishnadevaraya Circle and up to Podar School.

These roads are ever busy and the motorists need to go zigzag to avoid the potholes which may result in hitting persons who are walking by the side of the road. Moreover, if you ride a two-wheeler definitely you will have lower back pain.

Hence, I request the authorities to get these potholes filled, roads repaired/ asphalted as soon as possible so that motorists can have safe and smooth ride sans accidents.

It is also to bring to the kind attention of the concerned that in some of the Main and Cross Roads where road humps are provided, there is no proper marking (white stripe marking) to know that there is a road hump.

In the absence of such markings, during night time it is very difficult to see the hump. This may result in accidents, particularly for two-wheeler riders if they suddenly apply brake after seeing the hump. The concerned may look into this problem also and advise the Department to provide proper marking on road humps.

– M. Sreedharan, Hebbal II Stage, 10.4.2022

