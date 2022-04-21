Rotary-Silicon Journalism Award conferred
April 21, 2022

Sitting from left: Photojournalist Gavimata Ravi of Andolana and Senior Journalist T.R. Satish Kumar of Deccan Herald, were conferred with Rotary-Silicon Journalism Award at a programme organised jointly by Rotary Mysore Midtown and Silicon Controls (India) Pvt. Ltd., at Rotary Centre on JLB Road in city yesterday. They are seen with (from left) Rotary Mysore Midtown former President Dr.Bhimesh, Rotary Mysore Midtown President Rtn. Dr. S.M. Ravindranath, Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Chairman and Managing Director VikramMuthanna, Silicon Controls (India) Pvt. Ltd. Director Rtn. S. Raghavendra, Rotary Mysore Midtown Hon. Secretary Rtn. D. Srinivasan and Silicon Controls (India) Pvt. Ltd. Director Rtn. M.S. Naveen Chandra.

