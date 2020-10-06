Hebbal Roads crying for attention

October 6, 2020

Sir,

I would like to bring to the notice of elected representatives in Mysuru the worst condition of Hebbal Roads.

About one year back a huge pipeline was laid in the middle of the road from Vijayanagar water tank to Ring Road passing through Abhishek Circle and MUDA Choultry.

Now, even after one year, neither the concerned persons nor the elected representatives have bothered to get the road repaired. The entire road is uneven with huge potholes and dangerous pits. Regular accidents are taking place mainly with women skidding off their two-wheelers.

Also the road from Surya bakery to KRS Road via Basavanagudi is in total shambles with lot of road cuttings and huge craters. I request our MLA Nagendra and the area Corporators to look into the matter at the earliest and resolve the issue for the sake of tax-paying public.

– J. Ajay Murthy, Hebbal 3rd Stage, 3.10.2020

