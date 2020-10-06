Hebbal Roads crying for attention
Voice of The Reader

Hebbal Roads crying for attention

October 6, 2020

Sir,

I would like to bring to the notice of elected representatives in Mysuru the worst condition of Hebbal Roads.

About one year back a huge pipeline was laid in the middle of the road from Vijayanagar water tank to Ring Road passing through Abhishek Circle and MUDA Choultry.

Now, even after one year, neither the concerned persons nor the elected representatives have bothered to get the road repaired. The entire road is uneven with huge potholes and dangerous pits. Regular accidents are taking place mainly with women skidding off their two-wheelers.

Also the road from Surya bakery to KRS Road via Basavanagudi is in total shambles with lot of road cuttings and huge craters. I request our MLA Nagendra and the area Corporators to look into the matter at the earliest and resolve the issue for the sake of tax-paying public.

– J. Ajay Murthy, Hebbal 3rd Stage, 3.10.2020

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Hebbal Roads crying for attention”

  1. A V Prasanna says:
    October 7, 2020 at 5:18 am

    This road will never see the Tar. This condition is prevailing from the past 3 years. While travelling in a bus you get the experience of travelling in sea with high tide. An advanced pregnant women can deliver without visiting a hospital. Three corporators are fighting amongst them as to who should receive the commission. Result muddy roads till next election when residents will boot out all the 3 useless corporatos.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching