Heritage Music Festival at 8th Cross V.V. Mohalla from tomorrow

January 5, 2022

Timings rescheduled owing to night curfew

Saturday and Sunday concerts postponed due to weekend curfew

Mysore/Mysuru: The 60th Heritage Music Festival, organised by Sri Prasanna Vidya Ganapathi Mandali Charitable (SPVGMC) Trust at 8th Cross, V.V. Mohalla, will begin from tomorrow (Jan. 6).

The Heritage Music Festival, which is well-known as ‘8th Cross Ganesha Music Festival’ as music concerts are organised every year during the Ganesha Festival for the past 60 years at 8th Cross, V.V. Mohalla, is for the first time being held in the month of January. Following COVID outbreak, the previous edition (the 59th Festival) was held online in 2020.

Many renowned artistes will be performing at the venue every day, excluding weekends, at 6.15 pm till Jan. 26. Everyday, Kavya Vaachana will be held between 5.15 pm and 6.15 pm.

However, the weekend concerts, which were scheduled earlier, have been postponed due to weekend curfew. The revised dates will be announced by the organisers soon.

Tomorrow (Jan. 6), Vidwan T.M. Krishna will present a vocal concert. He will be accompanied by Vidwan Sheik Subhani and Vidushi Sheik Kaleeshabi on Nagaswara, Vidushi Akkarai Subhalakshmi on Violin; Vidwan Praveen Sparsh – Mridanga and Vidwan Giridhar Udupa – Ghata.