Heritage Tonga rally promotes awareness on Constitution

February 20, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The State Government’s ongoing efforts to raise awareness about our Constitution were prominently displayed in the city this morning as a ‘Samvidhana Jagruti Jatha’ (Constitution Awareness Rally) with Tongas — a symbol of Mysuru city’s heritage — was organised.

Jointly organised by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, Mysore Urban Development Authority, Mysuru City Corporation, Department of Social Welfare, and others, the purpose was to educate the general public about the principles and ideals enshrined in our Constitution.

The rally commenced from the premises of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, with Joint Director (JD) of the Tourism Department, M.K. Savitha, flagging off the event. The preamble of our Constitution was read aloud by Eberhard Hahne, a journalist from Germany who was participating as a tourist.

Expressing his views after reading the preamble, Hahne remarked on the multitude of laws in the Indian Constitution aimed at ensuring equality among citizens. He expressed his happiness to be part of the initiative to raise awareness about the Constitution.

Accompanied by 20 Tongas, the rally traversed through prominent landmarks such as Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle, Hardinge Circle, Chamaraja Double Road, Ramaswamy Circle, and the University Office before concluding at the old DC office. Songs promoting awareness of the Constitution played through the public address system along the entire route.

Addressing the gathering at the old DC office, Savitha reiterated that the Constitution emphasises the eradication of societal inequalities and envisions a society based on equality. She said that the rally was organised to disseminate the aspirations of our Constitution for a fair and just society. The event was attended by District Social Welfare Department Joint Director B. Rangegowda and Assistant Director Siddalingu, among others.