Heritage Walk on Aug.7

August 3, 2019

The Department of Archaeology, Heritage and Museums, in association with Rotaract Club of Mahajana’s First Grade College, has organised Heritage Walk for specially-abled persons in city on Aug.7. The Walk, which will commence from Town Hall at 7.30 am, passes through Silver Jubilee Clock Tower, Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle, Palace, K.R. Circle, Dufferin Clock Tower, Devaraja Market, K.R. Hospital and culminate at Mysore Medical College. During the walk, Historian Prof. N.S. Rangaraju will brief the specially-abled persons about the heritage of Mysuru.

