Hero Indian Super League 2020-21: Kwesi Appiah’s penalty helps NorthEast United beat Mumbai City
Sports

Hero Indian Super League 2020-21: Kwesi Appiah's penalty helps NorthEast United beat Mumbai City

November 22, 2020

Vasco: NorthEast United FC made a winning start to their Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL) 2020-21 campaign after a 1-0 win over Mumbai City FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Saturday.
Mumbai dominated the ball in the opening period but lost Ahmed Jahouh after he was given his marching orders in 43rd minute. The 2nd half saw Kwesi Appiah score the only goal of the match from penalty spot to help the Highlanders bag 3 points.

AWARDS — Hero of the Match: Khassa Camara; Club Award: NorthEast United FC; DHL Winning Pass of the Match Award: Luis Machado.

