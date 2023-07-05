Hill climbers, devotees seek basic amenities along steps

July 5, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: It has been two weeks since Ashada Friday rituals began at Chamundeshwari Temple atop the Chamundi Hill but the District Administration is yet to provide lighting facility for those climbing the hill steps to reach the temple.

The devotees who regularly climb the hill rue over the apathy of authorities, as their repeated pleas to provide basic amenities have fallen on deaf ears. They have to take the steps during pre-dawn hours and dusk in the pitch dark, till sun rays hit the ground.

To reach the hill top, one has to climb 1,008 steps. On several occasions, memoranda have been submitted to provide toilet, light and drinking water facilities alongside steps, but to no avail.

It has been a tradition in practice among women, irrespective of State and District during Ashada to take the stairs to the hill to fulfil their vows. Some even apply turmeric and vermilion to every step praying to the Goddess. They start as early as 4 am, but in the absence of lighting facility, they rely on mobile phone torch.

Basavaraju of the city, who has represented the country in various international sports events, said: “Last Friday I had gone along with my wife to the Hill by steps during the early morning hours. But due to lack of lighting facilities, we had to use mobile phone torch to see the way. Many women who climb stairs during the month of Ashada are severely inconvenienced due to the lack of basic infrastructural facilities.”