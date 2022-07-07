House for all in KR Constituency by year end: MLA Ramdas

July 7, 2022

Title deeds distributed to Ashraya House beneficiaries

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘By the end of this year all the beneficiaries residing in rented houses coming under KR Constituency will be allotted houses under the Central Housing Scheme,” said KR Constituency MLA S.A. Ramdas.

He was speaking after distributing title deeds to residents of Ashraya Houses in Ramabainagar and Gorur (1 to 8 blocks) at a programme organised at Old Council Hall of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) here on Monday.

“Though Ashraya houses were allotted in KR Constituency in the year 2000-01 and the beneficiaries were residing in those houses, title deeds were not given to all the 3,850 beneficiaries. Following a demand by the beneficiaries, now all the hurdles are cleared and title deeds will be distributed in a phased manner to all of them soon. Besides, the pending amount that had to be remitted by some of the beneficiaries to the MCC has been waived off,” the MLA said.

Stating that there were apprehensions among many people that Ramabainagar and Gorur were on the outskirts of the city, Ramdas said that now the city has grown in such a way that these two areas are in the heart of the city.

“Don’t sell your houses as soon as you receive title deeds. But lead a happy life with whatever you have. If at all anyone wants to extend the house or construct toilets, avail loans provided by the Central Government under various schemes,” he advised.

House for All

House for All Scheme caters mainly to the housing requirements of the urban poor with mainly three different house dimensions which will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 10 lakh, Rs. 11 lakh and Rs. 14 lakh. About Rs. 2.50 lakh financial assistance will be provided by the Centre. A few banks are also providing loans at an interest of 10% out of which the Centre will remit 6% of the interest amount to the beneficiary account. The beneficiaries will have to pay only 4% interest amount, the MLA said.

“India got its independence 75 years ago. The whole country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. In this regard under the Pradhan Mantri Awaz Yojna, we have an aim to make K.R. Constituency a rental free house Constituency. Whoever is residing at a rented house in K.R. Constituency will be sanctioned permanent houses,” he said.

Pointing out that about 6,000 houses have already been sanctioned by the Centre, Ramdas said that sanction letters for 4,300 families are being distributed. “Within one week all the beneficiaries will receive house sanction letters,” he added.

On the occasion, about 100 title deeds were symbolically distributed to beneficiaries of Ashraya houses. MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, Additional Commissioner Roopa, Corporator B.V. Manjunath and others were present.