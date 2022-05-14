House sites, Rs. 5 lakh to acid attack victims

May 14, 2022

Bengaluru: As a measure to support acid-attack victims, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced that sites and houses under various schemes will be provided to them besides granting a financial assistance of upto Rs. 5 lakh to take up self-employment.

“Acid attack victims undergo acute mental agony and rejection by society. It is the responsibility of the Government to rush to their help. Their monthly pension has been raised from Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 10,000. Apart from this, they would be provided site and housing besides financial assistance for self-employment so that they could lead a life of dignity on their own,” Bommai said.