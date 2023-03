March 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A woman housekeeping staff of a private college in city was drowned after reportedly falling into the water sump at the college on Mar. 8.

The deceased is identified as Shantha (41), a resident of B.M. Sri Nagar in city.

On Mar. 8 at about 11.30 am, Shantha went to the water sump to fetch water when she accidentally slipped and fell inside the water-filled sump and was drowned, it is learnt.