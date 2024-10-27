Hundreds take part in marathon

October 27, 2024

Mysuru: Hundreds of fitness enthusiasts aged between 7 and 64 years, gathered at SJCE STEP premises in Manasagangothri to take part in the Toastmasters Centenary Marathon, organised by Mysore Toastmasters, in association with SJCE STEP in city this morning.

Toastmasters Centenary Marathon was held in three categories – Junior (3K) 13-17 years, Senior (18-44 years) and Veterans (45 years and above).

Mountaineer Dr. Usha Hegde and Mysore Area Toastmasters, Area Director L. Srihari, flagged off the 3K run and SJCE STEP CEO Shivashankar and Toastmaster International District Programme Quality Director of South Karnataka and Kerala Gokul P. Menon flagged off the 7K run.

Participants of 3K run passed through SJCE, Chaduranga Road-Hunsur Road Junction, Paduvarahalli Signal Junction, Open Air Theatre, All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) and culminated at SJCE campus.

In the 7K run, the participants started from SJCE campus and passed through Chaduranga Road-Hunsur Road Junction, Paduvarahalli Signal Junction, Kalamandira Junction on Vinoba Road, Kukkarahalli Lake Junction, AIISH and ended at SJCE campus.

All the participants were distributed with participation certificates and finishing medals.

Results

3K Junior Boys : Sudesh

3K Junior Girls : Jayashree

3K Men : Sumanth

3K Women : S.M. Uma

3K Veteran Man : Ponnappa

3K Veteran Women : M.S. Saroja

7K Men : Madesh Gowda

7K Women : Meera

7K Veteran Men : T.M. Ganesh

7K Veteran Women : Beena Fernandes