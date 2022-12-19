I am Mysuru’s cultural ambassador: Jaya Prada

December 19, 2022

By A. Ganesh

Renowned multi-lingual actress Jaya Prada said that she is an ambassador of the rich culture of Mysuru and that thespian late Dr. Rajkumar is a ‘library of film industry.’

The actress, also a former MP, was in the city recently to take part in Mysuru Fashion Week: Season-6 organised by the city’s noted fashion designer Jayanti Ballal at a private hotel, where she was the show-stopper, wearing a golden coloured saree.

Jaya Prada, taking time off from her schedule, had a brief chat with Star of Mysore.

Beginning her talk about the Mysuru Fashion Week, Jaya Prada said she was initially surprised to know that Mysuru was hosting an important fashion show. Pointing out that she was happy to take part in Jayanti Ballal’s Season 6 show, which was well-organised, she said that she earned a lot of appreciation for having worn a designer saree that reflected the rich culture of Mysuru.

Talking about Mysuru, she said that many of her films were shot here and as such Mysuru is like her own house. Pointing out that local food and tourist spots had attracted her very much, Jaya Prada said the people of Mysuru had treated her with affection, for which she was ever grateful.

Noting that she would first visit the famed Chamundi Hill whenever she came to Mysuru, the actress said that Goddess Chamundeshwari is one of the most powerful deities and she is a staunch devotee.

Reminiscing her association with the Kannada film industry, Jaya Prada recalled her roles in cinemas with thespian Dr. Rajkumar as the lead role. Narrating her experience with the late actor, she said that she got a feeling that she was working with a monumental actor, who was like a God in the film industry.

“I have not forgotten the hit songs from films like ‘Sanadi Appanna’, ‘Kaviratna Kalidasa’ and ‘Shabdavedhi’. Many of the songs still reverberate in my ears. Dr. Rajkumar is like a library of the film industry. New talents can learn a lot from his acting skills and dedication. There are many aspects in his films which can be emulated,” she said.

Speaking about other great Kannada actors like Dr. Vishnuvardhan and Ambarish, Jaya Prada said Vishnuvardhan was a great personality. Recalling that the popular film ‘Eee Bandhana’ was her last film with Dr. Vishnuvardhan, she said that the film, which had many hit songs, sent out a good message to society.

“Ambarish was not only an actor but was also a family friend. Although the legends are unfortunately not amidst us now, I cherish the sweet memories that I shared with them in my film career decades ago,’’ she said while getting emotional for a moment.

Replying to a question on how she could balance her film and political career, Jaya Prada said the two are entirely different fields. “A film career is limited to taking part in set shooting. But politics is not like that as a politician needs to be always with the people, responding to their problems and grievances,” she said.

“However, success in any of the two fields is not easy. While yesteryear actors such as MGR, NTR and Jayalalithaa saw success in both the film industry and politics, other successful actors of today like Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan and Pavan Kalyan are struggling to find a base in politics,” she noted.

Commenting on Prime Minister Modi, the ace actress said Modi is in the company of many top BJP leaders like Amit Shah, J.P. Nadda and Yogi Adityanath. “But Modi has an outstanding personality and popularity, which he has earned with his plans, ideas and decisions,” she said.

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, she said that Rahul cannot be a match for Modi. Though the Congress leader is currently undertaking a ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in order to enhance the prospects of the Congress in the next Lok Sabha polls, the success of the yatra is yet to be known, she added.

As a tribute to Dr. Rajkumar, Jaya Prada sang the song ‘Karedaru Kelade…’ from one of her hit films in Kannada.