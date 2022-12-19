Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha to host first Mega Convention at Bidar in January

December 19, 2022

Mysuru: Seeking separate Lingayat religion status, the Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha has decided to hold first ever Lingayat Maha Adhiveshana (Mega Convention) at Bidar in the last week of January, 2023.

Addressing press persons after the conclusion of the one-day Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha Executive Committee Meeting (2022-23) at Hosamutt in the city on Saturday, Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha Vice-President N. Kempagoudar, who is also a retired District Judge, said that the meeting decided to hold the Maha Adhiveshana at Bidar in the last week of next month (January, 2023) and also to organise a three-day Sharana Mela at Koodalasangama in Bagalkot district from Jan. 12 to 14.

Pointing out that this Sharana Mela would be the 36th one, he said that more than 2 lakh people from different States are expected to take part in this event.

Highlighting the discussions that took place at the Executive Committee meeting, Kempagoudar said that more than 100 office-bearers and District Unit Presidents of the Mahasabha attended the meeting.

Noting that the meeting deliberated on how Lingayats and Lingayat Mutts should be, he said it was resolved to support Mutts and politicians who are committed to Basava Philosophy.

Maintaining that the Maha Adhiveshana would be a non-political one, he said that the Courts will decide on whether those accused of unlawful or immoral activities are actually culprits or not.

Asserting that the Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha would not interfere in such matters, Kempagoudar said that the Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha was prepared to give a fitting reply to those who place hurdles in Lingayat religion movement.

Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha National General Secretary S.M. Jamadar, who also spoke, condemned the remarks of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Working President Eshwar Khandre against Virakta Mutt Seers.

Stating that Khandre suffered from lack of history knowledge, he said that the traditions followed by Hanagal Kumaraswamy Mutt is very much that of Virakta Mutts.

Accusing Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha President Shyamanur Shivashankarappa of abusing him in singular language, Jamadar said this only shows the culture of a senior leader.

Slamming Shivashankarappa for making corruption charges against him, Jamadar, who is also an ex-bureaucrat, dismissed the charges and said that he would become a slave of the person who proves any corruption charge against him while he was in Government service.

He accused Shivashankarappa of encroaching Rajakaluve in Bengaluru’s Rajarajeshwarinagar and building a hospital on encroached land.

Hosamutt Seer Sri Chidananda Swamiji, Rashtriya Basava Sene President Shankar Gudas, Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha office-bearers Basavaraj Rotti, Sharana Mahadevappa, B.M. Marappa, Basavaraj Dhannur and others were present.