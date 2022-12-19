‘Centre is privatising profit-making public sector companies’

December 19, 2022

Accuses AIUTUC State President K. Somashekar at two-day State-level Meet of hostel workers

Mysuru: All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC) State President K. Somashekar has accused the Centre of privatising even profit-making public sector companies in order to benefit corporates.

He was speaking after inaugurating the two-day First State-level Meet of AIUTUC-affiliated Karnataka Rajya Samyukta Vasathinilaya Karmika Sangha (Karnataka State Integrated Hostel Workers Association) at Maharaja College Centenary Hall here on Saturday.

Strongly opposing the four Labour Codes introduced by the Centre, K. Somashekar alleged that the Centre was out to deprive the rights of labourers and workers.

Maintaining that the Centre has brought in 29 amendments to Labour Laws in eight years, he said that this is a classic example of the Centre favouring corporates and capitalists.

Continuing his tirade against the Government, he strongly opposed contract labour, workforce outsourcing and such other new appointment systems. Opposing short-term contractual appointments, he said this was very detrimental to the interests of the working class.

Charging the Centre of robbing jobs by privatisation of Public Sector, he called upon the workers and Trade Unions to revolt against the Centre’s anti-labour policies and practices.

Vasathinilaya Karmika Sangha State President Somashekar Yadgiri, in his address, wanted the Government to announce minimum wages of Rs. 35,950 in keeping with rising inflation and increasing cost of living.

He also urged the Government to regularise the services of workers of all categories serving in State-run hostels who are working on contractual basis for years together, abolition of contractual form of appointment, mandatory benefits for workers, payment of overtime allowance and residential facilities for hostel workers and their families.

Vasathinilaya Karmika Sangha Vice-President H.T. Mallikarjun, Trade Union leaders Yashodhar, K.V. Bhat, Chandrashekar Meti, Gangadhar Badiger, M.G. Raghavendra, Mahesh Nadagouda and others were present.

Earlier, a massive procession of the working class was taken out from Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry on Vinoba Road to the venue (Maharaja College Centenary Hall). The procession passed through JLB Road, Ramaswamy Circle and Krishnaraja Boulevard.