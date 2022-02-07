I am working towards making Nanjangud as a Satellite Town, says MLA Harshavardhan

February 7, 2022

Nanjangud: that he is working for realising Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad’s dreams of making Nanjangud as a Satellite Town of Mysuru, Nanjangud MLA B. Harshavardhan said that this will help in all-round growth of Nanjangud, which is popularly known as temple town. He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Khata Andolana’ (Khata transfer drive) organised by Nanjangud CMC at Deveerammanahalli extension here on Friday.

Pointing out that the drive will be held on the first and third Fridays and Saturdays of every month, he said that the residents can get khata transfer upon submission of records of their properties.

Stressing on the need for residents to pay taxes, Harshavardhan said that the CMC can take up works concerning civic amenities out of tax revenues. Expressing concern over mushrooming of unauthorised layouts, he said that he will bring the matter to the notice of the Government.

CMC President H.S. Mahadevaswamy said that everyone should make use of this drive. Following a demand from local residents, the Deveerammanahalli Circle will be named as Vishwaguru Circle, he added.

CMC Commissioner Rajanna said, thanks to the farsightedness of the MLA, more than 60 small localities in Deveerammanahalli have been brought under Nanjangud CMC. Stressing on the need for property owners to have khata, he said that this will hugely help the residents at a time when Nanjangud CMC is being elevated from B grade to A grade.

Pointing out that more than 5,000 house owners in Deveerammanahalli have applied for khata transfer, Rajanna said that the rest of the property owners too can apply by submission of required documents.

Stating that the MLA has ensured release of Rs.33 crore for the town’s UGD plan, he said that second phase of UGD project will be taken up shortly.