I.N.D.I.A bloc holds protest with copy of Constitution
News

I.N.D.I.A bloc holds protest with copy of Constitution

June 24, 2024

New Delhi: As the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha commenced today, the Opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders staged a protest in the Parliament premises with a copy of the Constitution in their hands.

Several leaders including Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, MP and former Party President Rahul Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge participated in the protest.

Congress leader K.C. Venugopal said, ‘We are the guardians of democracy. We are committed to protecting and upholding the Constitution. We are united in our resolve to fight against injustice.’

They raised slogans against PM Modi-led Government accusing it of disrespecting the Constitution.

Leaders of the Samajwadi Party including Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav also arrived at the Parliament with a copy of the Constitution in their hands.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching