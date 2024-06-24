I.N.D.I.A bloc holds protest with copy of Constitution

June 24, 2024

New Delhi: As the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha commenced today, the Opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders staged a protest in the Parliament premises with a copy of the Constitution in their hands.

Several leaders including Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, MP and former Party President Rahul Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge participated in the protest.

Congress leader K.C. Venugopal said, ‘We are the guardians of democracy. We are committed to protecting and upholding the Constitution. We are united in our resolve to fight against injustice.’

They raised slogans against PM Modi-led Government accusing it of disrespecting the Constitution.

Leaders of the Samajwadi Party including Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav also arrived at the Parliament with a copy of the Constitution in their hands.