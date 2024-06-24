Tourists assaulted at Kotebetta in Somwarpet
Tourists assaulted at Kotebetta in Somwarpet

June 24, 2024

Madikeri: Two youths have allegedly assaulted tourists who had come to Kotebetta in Somwarpet taluk of Kodagu district yesterday.

A family, consisting of men, women and children, had come to Kotebetta from Puttur during which two bike-borne youths picked up a fight with the family and allegedly assaulted them before fleeing from the spot.

The shocked family members then informed about the incident to the personnel at Madapura Sub Police Station. Members of the public had videographed the assault on their mobile phones, which has now gone viral on various social media platforms.

A case has been registered at Somwarpet Police Station and the family members, in their complaint, has alleged that the youths had snatched a gold chain during the assault.

Meanwhile, public has urged the Kodagu District Administration to take steps for the protection of tourists as such incidents were taking place frequently  in the district.

They also demanded the Police to nab the youths who had assaulted the tourists and initiate legal action against them.

