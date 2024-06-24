MP Yaduveer advocates for Army’s role beyond combat

June 24, 2024

Lieutenant C.S. Kiran felicitated

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said that serving in the Indian Army, in addition to bringing honour to one’s career, significantly contributes to personality development.

He spoke at a programme organised by the All India OBC Railway Employees Association (South Western Railway, Mysuru Division) to felicitate C.S. Kiran, a Mysuru native, who has been commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Indian Army. The event was held at the International Youth Hostel in Gokulam recently.

Highlighting that serving in the Indian Army is not limited to combat roles, Yaduveer stated that military service fosters comprehensive personality development. “Moreover, Army service aids in building a model society. It is commendable that Kiran, an engineering graduate, has chosen to serve the country. Mysuru and Karnataka have always been at the forefront of the nation’s defence. The Mysore Infantry Regiment held a special place in the Indian Army during the era of the erstwhile Mysuru Rulers,” he said, adding that the Mysore Lancers played a key role in World War I.

He also mentioned that soldiers from Mysuru played a crucial role in the liberation of Israel. After being felicitated, C.S. Kiran spoke about his education in Mysuru. After obtaining his engineering degree, he worked for a company for some time before joining the Indian Army.

Noting that he has been serving as a Lieutenant for the past nine months, Kiran remarked that there is a common misconception in the country, particularly in South India, that Army service solely involves participating in wars.

He asserted that military service is like any other profession and urged parents to encourage their children to join the Armed Forces.

The event was attended by Major Manjunath, Association State General Secretary Y. Govardhan, Mysuru Division Secretary M. Jagadish, Youth Hostels Association of India (YHAI) National Vice-President Ravikumar, former Corporator Bhagya Mahadesh, Madan Madesh, and others.

Profile: C.S. Kiran was born to C.R. Shivakumar, an employee of J.K. Tyre and R. Rukmini in Bellur Cross, Nagamangala taluk of Mandya on Aug. 17, 1998. He completed his primary and high school education at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB), followed by PUC at Marimallappa’s PU College. He then pursued Engineering in Electrical & Electronics at Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering.