IAF Helicopter Training Centre to be shifted to Mysore Airport

CM Kumaraswamy meets PM Modi, Union Ministers; seeks nod for various projects in Karnataka

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy yesterday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought Centre’s assistance to resolve several issues pertaining to the State.

Kumaraswamy also met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Coal and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

During his meeting with Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu, Kumaraswamy has given green signal to the proposal to shift the Indian Air Force (IAF) Helicopter Training Centre from Yelahanka in Bengaluru to Mysore Airport, Mandakalli. The IAF has conveyed to the CM that it will develop the Mysore Airport on the lines of Airports in Pune, Chandigarh and Srinagar.

In its proposal, the IAF has stated that it will develop the Mysore Airport with its own costs and make available facilities for both civil and military use. This will considerably reduce the pressure on the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, the IAF said.

The State Government has already given its No Objection Certificate for the use of Mysore Airport. Since the Airport comes under the jurisdiction of Airports Authority of India (AAI), a request will be made by the IAF to AAI seeking its approval for the use of the Airport for military purposes.

On a two-day visit to the national capital, Kumaraswamy met Union Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and discussed various Highway projects.

In the meeting with Jaitley, Kumaraswamy sought extension of the GST compensation period up to 2025, a three-year extension from 2022, which period that the State entitled to get the compensations from the Centre, citing State’s revenue deficit has been increased from the previous year.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, during the meeting Gadkari has agreed to the construction of the elevated Highway between Hubballi and Dharwad and has asked the State government to complete land acquisition to begin the work.

The Chief Minister also discussed the development of alternative roads to NH 4A which connects Karnataka to Goa, NH 373 between Hassan and Belur, the 4-lane Hassan-Holenarasipura Road and the upgradation of Channarayapatna – Holenarasipura-Arakalagud-Kodlipet-Madikeri Road to National Highway.

He also discussed the progress of Mekedatu Project with Gadkari, who also holds the charge of Water Resources Ministry. “The CM brought to the notice of Gadkari that Tamil Nadu has raised objection against the project although it’s beneficial to both the States and specifically to Tamil Nadu. Kumaraswamy requested Gadkari to resolve the Mekedatu issue by calling the meetings of Chief Ministers of both the States,” his office said.

