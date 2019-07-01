IAF Recruitment Rally in Shivamogga
News

IAF Recruitment Rally in Shivamogga

Mysuru: Indian Air Force (IAF) is conducting a recruitment rally for Group ‘Y’ – medical assistants, IAF/police, auto-technical posts at Nehru Stadium, Shivamogga, from  July 17 to 22.

Those unmarried youths, born between July 19, 1999 and July 1, 2003, with a height measuring 152.5 cm (for medical assistants), 175 cm (for IAF/police) and 165 cm (for auto-technical posts) can take part in the rally. 

Medical standards: 1.6 km run to be completed within 6 minutes 30 seconds. Salary: Rs.30,000. Educational Qualification: Candidate should have passed 10+2 or 2nd PU, approved by Central / State Education Boards with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. 

Candidates meeting the above eligibility criteria need to report to rally venue with original SSLC and PU marks cards   with four sets of Xerox copies and 30 recent passport size photographs. 

For details, call Ph: 080-25592199 or visit www.airmen selection.cdac.in

July 1, 2019

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “IAF Recruitment Rally in Shivamogga”

  1. nagaraj says:
    July 4, 2019 at 8:07 pm

    which documents should be taken

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching