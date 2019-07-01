IAF Recruitment Rally in Shivamogga

Mysuru: Indian Air Force (IAF) is conducting a recruitment rally for Group ‘Y’ – medical assistants, IAF/police, auto-technical posts at Nehru Stadium, Shivamogga, from July 17 to 22.

Those unmarried youths, born between July 19, 1999 and July 1, 2003, with a height measuring 152.5 cm (for medical assistants), 175 cm (for IAF/police) and 165 cm (for auto-technical posts) can take part in the rally.

Medical standards: 1.6 km run to be completed within 6 minutes 30 seconds. Salary: Rs.30,000. Educational Qualification: Candidate should have passed 10+2 or 2nd PU, approved by Central / State Education Boards with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

Candidates meeting the above eligibility criteria need to report to rally venue with original SSLC and PU marks cards with four sets of Xerox copies and 30 recent passport size photographs.

For details, call Ph: 080-25592199 or visit www.airmen selection.cdac.in

