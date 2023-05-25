Ibrahim, Nikhil resign after rout

May 25, 2023

Bengaluru: Following the defeat of JD(S) in the recent Assembly elections, party State President C.M. Ibrahim has taken moral responsibility and submitted his resignation. Ibrahim stated that he sent his resignation a day after the election results were announced, but it is yet to be accepted.

Additionally, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the President of JD(S) youth wing Karnataka unit, has also tendered his resignation this noon, taking moral responsibility for the party’s poor performance.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who contested from the Ramanagara seat previously held by his mother Anitha Kumaraswamy, was unable to secure a victory. In his resignation letter addressed to Ibrahim, Nikhil expressed his anguish over the JD(S)’ underwhelming performance and acknowledged the opportunity it presents for rebuilding the party.

Meanwhile, party supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda convened a meeting with the newly- elected MLAs at his residence in Bengaluru’s Padmanabhanagar last evening.

During the meeting, he urged party leaders to engage in introspection and called for a national executive meeting and an introspection session on May 25 (today) to analyse the reasons behind the party’s disappointing outcome.

Emphasising the need to transform the defeat into victory, Deve Gowda stated that it is now imperative for everyone to dedicate themselves to the party’s cause.

In the meantime, there have been speculations about Bhavani Revanna, a JD(S) leader, potentially assuming the role of party State President. However, her husband and former Minister H.D. Revanna clarified that no such proposal has been put forward, and the final decision will be made by Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy.