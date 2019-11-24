IGU Gujarat India Golf: Aryan wins maiden amateur title
November 24, 2019

Mysuru: Riding high after his Singapore Junior Golf Championship win a few months ago, Mysuru (now Bengaluru-based) teenager Aryan Roopa Anand won his maiden amateur title at the IGU Gujarat India Golf Championship at the Kalhaar Blues & Green Golf Club in Ahmedabad recently.

In good form on the first three days, the promising 17-year-old closed with a two-over 74 for a four-day tally of five-under 283. Despite an uncharacteristic show on the final day, Aryan still ended up with a four-shot victory over local amateurs Jay Pandya (69) and Aaron Rockey (70).

With rounds of five-under 67 on the opening day and a two-under 70 in the next round, Aryan looked a cut above the rest. He shot an even-par 72 in the third round to go into the final day with a five-stroke cushion. The youngster, known for his mental strength, held his nerve on the last three holes to bring up his first amateur success.

In the three-day Singapore Junior Golf Championship held at the island’s Keppel Club course in July, Aryan Roopa Anand won the gold medal and was ahead of Singapore’s Sean Lee and Poon Jia Hao of Malaysia. Aryan won gold in Singapore Junior Golf after 19 years. 

Born on Dec.21, 2001, Aryan started playing golf at the age of 8 and is currently trained under Tarun Sardesai at the Tarun Sardesai Golf Academy in Kolar. Aryan is the son of Roopa and Anand, residents of Dattagalli in Mysuru. 

