PG accomodations under Police scanner
PG accomodations under Police scanner

November 24, 2019

Mysuru:  Following central intelligence inputs that terror suspects and other anti-social elements may have taken shelter in Paying Guest (PG) accommodations in the guise of students and IT-BT employees, the City Police have launched a search in PGs across the city.

As lodges, hotels, shelter homes and other lodging facilities are insisting on production of identity  proofs such as Aadhaar Card and also CCTV cameras installed in most of them, the anti-social elements have resorted to taking shelter in PGs and secluded homes as many of them do not insist on identity proofs.

The anti social elements are said to be taking shelter in the city by creating fake documents, claiming that they are students who have gained admission in city colleges or IT-BT employees serving in software companies. Some PG owners are admitting such fake students and software employees without bothering to check their identity, as they get more money.

The Police, upon getting intelligence alerts, have begun a search of PGs to check the background of all the inmates. The Police after getting personal details of the PG inmates, are checking the veracity of the documents produced by the inmates as proof of their identity. 

At the same time, the Police are also checking whether the PGs have obtained the necessary license from the MCC and whether the building records are in order. Apart from this, the Police are making checks whether CCTV cameras have been installed in the PGs and whether any illegal or suspicious activities are going on there. 

While carrying out search, the Police are instructing the PG owners to regularly update information about the  inmates to the jurisdictional Police Station.

Apart from carrying out checks, the Police are keeping a close watch on suspicious movements in  lodges, hotels, restaurants, secluded houses, beauty parlours etc., as part of the security measures taken to ensure  the safety and security of the citizens.

