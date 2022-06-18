II PU results out: 61.88% pass

June 18, 2022

Dakshina Kannada district tops list; Kodagu 6th place, Hassan 13th followed by Mysuru 17th and Chamarajanagar 18th place

Bengaluru: Ending the anxiety of lakhs of students, the Karnataka Pre-University Education Board announced the results of the second PUC exam (2021-22) this morning, just a day after the CET-2022 for admission to professional courses in Karnataka colleges ended yesterday.

Declaring the results at the Board office in Malleswaram here this morning, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh said that the results of the exam which was held from Apr. 22 to May 18 across the State has been announced today and the students can check their scores on www.karresults.nic.in after 12 noon.

The results will also be sent on the registered mobile numbers of students through SMS, he said adding that the results will also be announced in the colleges today itself. Pointing out that the State has recorded a pass percentage of 61.88, with 4,22,966 of 6,83,563 who appeared for the exam clearing the exams successfully, he said the pass percentage of Science stream is 72.53, while that of Commerce is 64.97 and Arts is 48.71.

Minister Nagesh further said that the schedule of the supplementary exam will be announced at the end of this month.

As per the Statistics of the results, girls have fared better than boys this year too as in the past several years, with a pass percentage of 68.72 as compared to 55.22 recorded by boys.

As many as 14,210 students have scored centum (100/100)in Maths, followed by Computer Science with 4,868 centum scoring students, 3,460 in Accountancy, 2,917 in Chemistry, 2,837 in Business Studies, 2,266 in Statistics, 2,106 in Biology, 1,472 in Economics and 1,119 in Sanskrit. Also, a whopping 91,106 students have passed out with distinction (above 85% marks), while 2,14,115 students passed out in First Class (60-85%), 68,444 in Second Class (50-60 %) and 49,301 in Third/Pass Class (below 50%).

Dakshina Kannada topped the list in the State, recording a pass percentage of 88.02, followed by Udupi with 86.38 percent and Vijayapura third at 77.14.

Kodagu, with a pass percentage of 73.22, stood at an impressive 6th place in the ranking of districts, while Mysuru fared poorly standing at 17th position with 64.45 pass percentage, closely followed by Chamarajanagar at 18th place (63.02). Chitradurga stood at the bottom of the table with a pass percentage of 49.31.

In respect of college type wise percentage of results, Unaided PC Colleges fared better than others recording a pass percentage of 76.50, followed by Bifurcated PU Colleges (72.96%), Aided PU Colleges (62.05%), Corporation PU Colleges (55.72%) and Government PU Colleges (52.84%).

While 50 Unaided PU Colleges across the State recorded 100 percent passes, 4 Government Colleges and 2 Aided Colleges achieved the feat. As of now, there was no statistics available on the number of students who scored out of out (600/600) in this year’s exam.