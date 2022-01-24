IIT Bombay’s start-up contest: Mysuru-based tech start-up makes it to semi-finals
News

IIT Bombay’s start-up contest: Mysuru-based tech start-up makes it to semi-finals

January 24, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: SportiWe, a new generation sports networking start-up based out of Mysuru, makes it to top list to compete against other innovative start-ups in the country at Start-up event (The Ten Minute Million 2022) organised by E-Cell, IIT Bombay.

The event revolutionises by giving start-ups an opportunity to impress panellists with the start-up idea and can be backed with Rs. 2 million in just 10 minutes.

Registration to the event began last month, declaration of semi-finalists was done on Jan. 21, 2022 where SportiWe was declared as a semi-finalist to participate to move to the final round to be held in Mumbai on Feb. 6.

SportiWe, founded by Varun Gururaja, Amey Dalvi, K.S. Gururaja and Santhosh Gowda in 2021, is a concept turned reality of making people connect with people of similar sporting interest nearby.

SportiWe is a mobile and web-based application currently open for pre-registered users and will be made available for everyone on marketplaces as soon as the beta testing is completed. People who want to beat the queue and join the online sporting community, they can still pre-register on www. sportiwe.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching