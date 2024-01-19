Image of elusive tiger captured

January 19, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The image of elusive tiger that has created panic in Mahadevapura and surrounding villages in Srirangapatna, Mandya district was captured on the camera trap installed in one of the private farms in Channahalli on Wednesday night.

Though, there were complaints about the tiger movements in ‘Shooting’ Mahadevapura, Channahalli and Bidarahallihundi, there is no oficial confirmation. However, with the help of the images and pugmarks captured in the cameras the Forest Department has confirmed the presence of the tiger. The Forest Department has also installed at a total of 15 camera traps in nearby locations to track the movements of the tiger and also cages to capture the big cat.

Chief Conservator of Forests, Mysuru Circle Malathi Priya has been monitoring the operation to capture the tiger. Leopard Task Force (LTF) has been deployed at the spot. The forest officials believe that the tiger might have entered Gendehosahalli Forest Area as they found the carcass of a wild boar in the area which they suspect to have been killed by the tiger.

The department has urged villagers to be alert while working in the fields and moving around the vicinity. Contact Srirangapatna RFO on Mob: 99728 45176 and forest personnel on Mob: 94482 06917 and 94804 42454 to share information on sighting the tiger.