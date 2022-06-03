India’s first Additive Manufacturing solutions launched in Bengaluru

June 3, 2022

Bengaluru: India’s first Laser DED and Robot Metal 3D printing Additive Manufacturing (AM) solutions by Bharat Fritz Werner (BFW) were launched in Bengaluru by Minister for IT, BT Science and Technology Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan on Wednesday. It is the 2nd such AM machine globally and the first metal additive L-DED Robotic one.

BFW and its subsidiary m2nxt, have developed a new large-format Directed Energy Deposition (DED) Additive Manufacturing machine. The laser-based Photon 4000G, capable of processing both metal and wire feedstock in a controlled atmosphere inert chamber, has a 3 m x 3 m x 4 m build chamber and is expected to be available from January 2023.

BFW offers a wide range of industrial machines to a global customer base and entered the DED metal AM market in September 2021. Leveraging its sixty years of experience, the company has now developed what it believes will be the world’s largest and fastest laser-based DED system available.

The company also rolled out several other Photon machine models, including Photon 2500 and Photon 1000 series, with gantry and robot, mobile systems for in-situ repair/manufacturing and hybrid Additive Manufacturing configurations.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the State Government was ready to develop a Centre of Excellence in Additive Manufacturing. He said that many global players are making their presence in the aerospace park and aerospace SEZ (Special Economic Zone) set up by KIADB (Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board) on the outskirts of Bengaluru near Devanahalli.

More than 140 aerospace and defence projects have been confirmed at the aerospace park and the aerospace SEZ in Bengaluru. It has already attracted an investment of more than Rs.13,000 crore and has projected employment of more than 1,08,000 people, he added.

The aerospace sector is ushering in Public-Private Partnerships in making both defence as well as civil aircraft, components and even research collaborations. The aerospace park in Bengaluru is also focusing on opportunities for global maintenance, repair and overhauling of aircraft, he added.

Cooperation with Morocco

The State Government is keen to cooperate with Morocco, which is a developing country, in the areas of IT/BT, Start-ups, and Skill development said Dr. Ashwathnarayan.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with the delegation led by Ghita Mezzour, Minister of Morocco for Digital Transactions and Administrative Reforms, he stated that the delegation had been explained about IT/BT and Startup ecosystem in the State and the incentives, exemptions, facilities and the initiatives taken up by the government to promote these sectors.

Ghitta said that her country would be interested in taking benefits from Karnataka in the domains of edutech, agrotech, and fintech among others.

E.V. Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of IT/BT, Dr. Meena Nagaraj, Director, Department of IT/BT, Mohammed Maliki, Indian Ambassador in Morocco, Salma Bourimech, Head of the Minister’s team from Morocco and others were present.