PM to inaugurate Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway at Maddur on March 11

February 23, 2023

Modi to lay foundation stone for Medical Varsity and Health City campus in Ramanagara

Mysore/Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on Mar. 11 and he will inaugurate the new National Highway-275 that has been developed as a 10-lane Access-Controlled Expressway between Mysuru and Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru yesterday, Minister for Higher Education, IT and BT Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan said that the main event of the PM’s inauguration of the Expressway will be held at Maddur.

“It will be a two-day visit of the Prime Minister where he will inaugurate the new IIT, Dharwad, campus on Mar. 11. After the Dharwad engagement, the PM will fly to Maddur where he will open the world-class Expressway. Apart from dedicating the Expressway to the nation, the PM will also lay the foundation stone for a Medical University and a Health City campus in Ramanagara,” he added.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has confirmed Modi’s visit and the Government and the BJP have decided to hold a mega rally in Maddur. The PMO will soon send a detailed plan regarding the visit and security arrangements, the Minister added.

Maddur has been chosen as the place of inauguration as it is between Mysuru and Bengaluru, Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan said. “It will be a massive public rally to showcase the development model of the BJP Governments at the Centre and the State. While other Governments spent time just planning projects on paper, the NDA Government has implemented them,” he noted.

“The Expressway has been built as per international standards and will be a boon to the travellers between Mysuru and Bengaluru. It will be an Expressway of investments to Mysuru in all spheres as at present, the main roadblock to Mysuru’s development is lack of connectivity. The Expressway, with a travel time of 90 minutes, eliminates the lack of connectivity complaint,” Dr. Ashwathnarayan added.

He said that the Expressway will help enable and facilitate the development of Mysuru and Ramanagara regions. “We have already laid a roadmap for the development of Mysuru under the ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ initiative. Hubs like industrial, cyber security, education and silk manufacturing will boost growth. The Centre’s allocations are helping Karnataka develop a better networking system to connect the State with the rest of the nation.”