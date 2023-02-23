Sri Chamarajendra School for Excellence on NEP-2020 model

February 23, 2023

An overall facelift for earlier Sri Chamaraja Ursu Boarding School at Krishnaraja Boulevard

Mysore/Mysuru: Sri Chamarajendra School for Excellence was inaugurated at Krishnaraja Boulevard in Chamarajapuram yesterday. This is the extended contribution of Wadiyars of Mysore, responsible for setting up institutions like the University of Mysore, Maharaja’s and Maharani’s College and several others.

Sri Chamarajendra School for Excellence has been set up under the aegis of Sri Jayachamaraja Ursu Education Trust (SJUET) and it is the new face of the Sri Chamaraja Ursu Boarding School that was established by Jayachamaraja Wadiyar.

The school is nestled in a spacious nine acres of land in the heart of the city, promising an eco-friendly campus and well connected to all the residential extensions of Mysuru city. Well-ventilated classrooms, activity-based learning, a spacious playground, well-trained teachers and an affordable fee structure form the additional features of the school.

Classes inside heritage structure

The school will start from the academic year 2023-24 on the model of National Education Policy (NEP-2020) and will function from the heritage building, which once housed Sri Chamaraja Ursu Boarding School, that was wound up four years ago due to the COVID pandemic.

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile Mysore royal family inaugurated the school in the presence of Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of the royal family and others at a function organised by SJUET. Pramoda Devi is the patron of SJUET and she launched the website of school on the occasion. Yaduveer is the Trust President.

The inauguration marked the birth anniversary of the erstwhile Maharaja of Mysore Sri Chamaraja Wadiyar and henceforth, SJUET which was established in 1957 will provide value-based education based on NEP-2020.

Educating girl child

In her address, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar recalled the contributions of Sri Chamaraja Wadiyar who laid special emphasis on education, agriculture and industries. “He strived for the overall development of the Mysuru region and 100 years ago, he established Vani Vilasa and Chamarajendra Education Institutions,” she said.

“They were meant to educate the girl children as he believed that educating a girl child will be like educating the family, society and nation. We had to invariably close the Sri Chamaraja Ursu Boarding School for many reasons including the devastating COVID pandemic. Now, it has acquired a new shape in the form of a school of excellence where the curriculum based on NEP-2020 will be taught,” she added.

Yaduveer said that initially students for classes 1 to 8 will be admitted. In the later years, the school will be upgraded to provide education till II PUC. “Through SJUET, we promise to include innovative technological teaching practices of NEP-2020 and we will strive to achieve a carbon-neutral campus,” he said.

All the practices of the earlier school will continue in this NEP model school and will offer a curriculum to suit the current situation to better equip the students to be competitive, without compromising on the quality of education,” Yaduveer noted.

Chairman of Department of Ancient History and Archaeology, Karnataka State Open University Dr. Shalvapillai Iyengar, DDPI Ramachandra Raje Urs Vice-President of Sri Jayachamaraja Ursu Education Trust Bharathi Sridhar Raje Urs, Secretary Mahesh N. Urs and Padmashree Urs were present on the occasion.