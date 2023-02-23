RTI activist releases audio clip of IPS Roopa’s conversation with him

February 23, 2023

Open sparring between two women bureaucrats reaches the Court

Bengaluru/Mysuru: In the latest development to the bitter public spat between IPS Officer D. Roopa and IAS Officer Rohini Sindhuri Dasari, an audio clip was released yesterday where Roopa purportedly claims that she requested the transfer of her husband, IAS Officer Munish Moudgil, from the Survey, Settlement and Land Records Department.

In the 25-minute audio clip, Roopa is purportedly heard talking to Mysuru-based RTI activist N. Gangaraju where she has claimed that Rohini Sindhuri was seeking her (Roopa’s) husband’s help for her (Rohini’s) husband’s real estate business.

“I have asked the authorities to transfer my husband from the Department,” Roopa is purportedly heard saying in the conversation that took place on Jan. 30, according to Gangaraju. The State Government has already transferred both Roopa and Rohini Sindhuri without showing any posting and has also transferred Munish Moudgil.

“I have documents (in the form of chats). She sent four pahani (records of rights, tenancy and crop inspection -RTC) numbers of land near Kabini and asked whether that land can be purchased and whether all documents were in order,” Roopa allegedly said.

In another instance, Roopa alleged that Sindhuri enquired about a plot and asked whether ‘podi’ (split of survey numbers to sub-divisions) can be done for the land. “In many such cases, she has asked whether the land can be bought or whether there was a loan on the land, whether it was in litigation etc.,” she claimed.

Roopa also accuses Gangaraju of filing cases against JD(S) MLA S.R. Mahesh on behalf of Sindhuri as the two were involved in a dispute during her tenure as Mysuru DC, which is speculated to have ended in a ‘compromise’ recently.

Gangaraju has accused Roopa of threatening him as he refused to yield to her pressure and condemn Rohini Sindhuri. Claiming that there was a threat to his life, Gangaraju said he would shortly file a criminal complaint in Court against the IPS Officer for threatening him.

Battle in Court

The bitter public spat between two senior women officers has reached the Bengaluru Civil and Sessions Court, with Rohini Sindhuri filing suit against 60 respondents, including IPS Officer Roopa. The suit was filed on Feb. 21 and it came up for hearing before the LXXIII Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge yesterday.

Rohini’s advocate sought an injunction restraining the media and Roopa from making and publishing false and defamatory statements against her. The Court was told that as per service rules, Rohini has already filed a complaint with the Chief Secretary of the State and also lodged a Police complaint against Roopa.

The advocate alleged that Roopa had obtained details from mobile phones illegally and released it in the public domain. The suit claimed that the IPS Officer had released private photos of Rohini on her Facebook page and also disclosed her mobile number. The Court adjourned the case to Thursday for orders.

Will not withdraw plaint: Mahesh

Meanwhile JD(S) MLA S.R. Mahesh told reporters in K.R. Nagar yesterday that he will not withdraw his complaint against Rohini Sindhuri. Mahesh had filed a defamation case against Sindhuri on Sept. 22 last year for allegedly defaming him by making allegations of land grabbing against him.

“Rohini Sindhuri has asked forgiveness for the allegations she has made against me as the Mysuru DC. But I will not withdraw the case against her. These allegations were baseless and she had no documents to prove that I was involved in land grabbing. By making allegations against a people’s representative, the IAS Officer has made irreparable damage to my public life that resulted in mental trauma,” he said.

“I will not withdraw the case even if she asks forgiveness publicly. I have already submitted a complaint to the Government against her with proof and documents. Let us see what action the Government will take on her based on the documents against her,” Mahesh said.