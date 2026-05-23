Has many pending cases including one in Tumakuru

May 23, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: RTI activist N. Gangaraju, who was booked under BNS Section 160 (1), for attempt to murder at Kuvempunagar Police Station on May 21, was produced before a Court later. He has been remanded to Judicial Custody. There are several pending cases against Gangaraju, with FIRs booked against him, not just in local Police Stations, but also in faraway Tumakuru district.

In an FIR filed against six persons including Gangaraju at Turuvekere Police Station in Tumakuru, on May 17, 2024, he is accused of forcibly feeding a soft drink to a person, after spiking the drink with a sleeping tablet, at Nagarle Katte in Tumakuru district, over a property dispute. He is the prime accused in the case.

Earlier, on May 14, 2022, he had been booked by Lakshmipuram Police in Mysuru city, on the charges of abusing a person at MUDA office. Police had subsequently field a FIR against him, on the same day. Previously, on June 30, 2021, Devaraja Police had filed an FIR against Gangaraju for allegedly demanding money from a person.