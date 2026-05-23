Don’t paint Kanjan as a villain, appeal Mahouts
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Don’t paint Kanjan as a villain, appeal Mahouts

May 23, 2026

Decision to drop Kanjan from Mysuru Dasara duties opposed

Mysore/Mysuru: Mahouts and caretakers at the Dubare Elephant Camp have appealed to the public not to portray Dasara elephant Kanjan as a villain following the recent tragedy in which a tourist woman and another elephant lost their lives during a clash.

Expressing grief over the incident, the Mahouts described it as an unfortunate accident and said Kanjan’s long years of service to the Forest Department should not be forgotten because of a single incident. “Kanjan has contributed immensely to the Forest Department, not only during Dasara, but also in operations involving the capture of wild elephants and tigers. It pains us that he is now being portrayed as a culprit,” they said.

The caretakers said, “All elephants here are like our children. The loss of Jai Marthanda and the death of the tourist have saddened us deeply. Even Kanjan’s actions have left us distressed.”

The Mahouts also opposed calls from some quarters seeking Kanjan’s removal from Dasara duties, a decision taken by Forest Minister Eshwar B. Khandre.

“Some voices are demanding that Kanjan be dropped from Dasara. That is unfair. In Kerala, elephant attacks occur during religious processions almost every year, yet nobody calls for a ban on their participation. Why should Kanjan alone be singled out?” they questioned.

They pointed out that Karnataka has largely maintained a strong tradition of caring for captive elephants, with only a few isolated incidents reported over the years. “This was an accident, not a deliberate act. We will ensure such mistakes are not repeated. All Mahouts and caretakers are vigilant and committed to safety,” they said.

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Highlighting Kanjan’s contribution over the years, the Mahouts said, the elephant had carried ceremonial wooden howdahs during training sessions, served as ‘Pattada Aane’ (lead elephant) in three Dasara processions and earned admiration from lakhs of spectators.

“He has stood tall before lakhs of people and brought pride to Karnataka’s Dasara celebrations. Raising discordant voices against him now is unjust,” they added.

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