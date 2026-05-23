Tourist, elephant deaths at Dubare Elephant Camp: Lokayukta initiates suo motu probe, summons two officials

May 23, 2026

Official negligence suspected, accountability sought

Mysore/Mysuru: The Karnataka Lokayukta has initiated suo motu proceedings into the recent tragedy at the Dubare Elephant Camp, where a tourist and an elephant lost their lives following a violent clash between two elephants.

Taking serious note of the incident, Upa Lokayukta Justice K.N. Phaneendra observed that official negligence and lapses on the part of Forest authorities appeared to have contributed to the tragedy. He has issued notices to two Forest officials, directing them to submit a detailed report within four weeks.

The incident took place on May 18 at around 11.30 am while elephants were being bathed in the Cauvery River. Kanjan, a Dasara elephant, suddenly turned aggressive and attacked Jai Marthanda, another elephant that was standing nearby.

During the commotion, S. Juneshe (33), a homemaker from Chennai who was visiting Kodagu with her family, was killed in the incident as Jai Marthanda fell on her in the river. Jai Marthanda too succumbed to injuries the following day.

Provisions of Karnataka Lokayukta Act

The Upa Lokayukta took cognisance of the matter after reports of the deaths appeared in newspapers. Invoking provisions of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, 1984, Justice Phaneendra ordered registration of a suo motu case under the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, 1984, Sections 12(1) and 2(10), which empower the institution to intervene in cases of maladministration and protect public grievances.

Citing the media coverage, the Upa Lokayukta exercised powers under Sections 7(2) and 9(3)(a) of the Act to register a suo motu case. Justice Phaneendra ordered that notices be issued to responsible officials and directed them to submit a detailed report within four weeks.

ACF, RFO respondents

The Upa Lokayukta named Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) A.A. Gopal of Somwarpet Sub-Division and Dubare Range Forest Officer (RFO) Rakshit as respondents in the case.

Notices and summons have been issued to both officials, directing them to submit their explanations and supporting documents within four weeks. They have also been instructed to appear in person before the Upa Lokayukta on June 24.

Copies of the suo motu proceedings and related media reports have been forwarded to the Kodagu Deputy Commissioner (DC), Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) and Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF).

The Upa Lokayukta has further directed the authorities to identify lapses at the elephant camp, address safety concerns and submit a comprehensive report on the corrective measures taken to prevent similar incidents in future.