‘Technical education need of the hour for visually impaired students’

November 15, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: “Keeping in mind the future of specially-abled children, it is necessary to think of providing technical education to the visually impaired in the near future,” opined Mysore Royal Family member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar.

She was speaking at the Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations and State-level cultural competition programme organised by Inner Wheel Club of Mysore at Government School for the Blind at Tilak Nagar here on Sunday.

“After visually impaired children complete their 10th std, there is a need to provide technical education so that it will be useful for them to get a job. Starting technical education courses will help to bring visually impaired children to the mainstream of the society. However, these technical courses must be introduced by the Government itself instead of any private institutions,” she said, adding that the Government must consider this very seriously and assured that she would also provide necessary cooperation.

“Specially-abled children are not ordinary like us. They are great. Visually impaired students in this School have come forward to create awareness among people about plastic usage which is a great concern of them towards the environment while elders must be inspired from them. It is necessary to make sure that all of us must reduce the usage of plastic to conserve the environment,” Pramoda Devi said.

Theatre personality Ramachandra, who too spoke, said that specially-abled children have their own uniqueness. Their soul will be pure compared to others. Lands which were provided by Maharajas in those days for construction of schools and colleges are already acquired, but it is time to come forward and secure the place.

Specially-abled children urged the authorities concerned to relocate the construction of overhead tanks which was causing inconvenience to them. The overhead tank is already under construction inside the school campus.

Director of the Department for Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens K.S Lathakumari, District Disabled Welfare Officer R. Malini, Inner Wheel Club President Gowri Gopal, Secretary Pallavi Arun, Dr. Appaji Gowda, Railway Hospital Chief Medical Expert Govardhan and others were present  on the occasion.

