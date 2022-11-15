MCC Adalat sees lukewarm response on second day too

November 15, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation’s (MCC) six-day adalat (Palike Adalat) aimed at speedy reddressal of public grievances on the civic front and delivery of Government services to the residents of Mysuru, saw a lukewarm response on the second day today too, with the civic body receiving just 11 applications/ grievances till afternoon.

The MCC had launched the Palike Adalat (Nov.14 to 19) yesterday and five counters were set up in the MCC office premises for grievance redressal in respect of issues concerning Khata registration, Khata transfer, Ashraya housing scheme issues, issuance of Commercial licence, building plan approvals, Completion Report for buildings, Birth and Death certificates etc.

But till 1pm today, the MCC received only 11 applications/grievances. While 5 applications sought Khata transfer of sites, one was for financial assistance under poverty alleviation scheme, 2 on issuance of Title Deeds and the rest three were miscellaneous in nature.

The Adalat, which began at 11 am will go on till 4.30 pm. On the first day yesterday, the MCC had received just 19 applications/petitions on various issues, collectively from all the five counters set up for the purpose.

The Adalat, which concludes on Nov.19, is supposed to redress the grievances and letters will be sent to all the applicants or petitioners on the action taken or the status or redressal of the problem in about 10 days. If the applicants are not satisfied with the resolution or non-redressal of their complaints, they can file a petition afresh at the final Adalat to take place on Nov. 30.