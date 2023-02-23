50 more CCTV cameras to strengthen city vigil

February 23, 2023

To add to the existing 58 cameras, bringing more areas under electronic surveillance

Mysore/Mysuru: To give a boost to the security set-up and keep a close vigil during the forthcoming Assembly elections and thereafter to take look at every corner, the Mysuru City Police have installed 50 additional hi-tech, high-definition (HD) and night vision Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at various spots in the city including the entry and exit points.

The 50 CCTV cameras installed at 25 spots are in addition to the already functioning 58 CCTV cameras, thus bringing the total number of CCTV cameras to 108. The Police have sought 800 more CCTV cameras for which a proposal would be put up soon before the Government.

City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh told Star of Mysore that the hi-tech, self-rotating CCTV cameras can click photos and shoot videos of vehicle registration number plates, and track movements of suspicious people and groups.

They have been installed at Manipal Hospital Junction, check-posts near Siddalingapura and Lingadevara Koppal on Hunsur Road, Hootagalli Junction, Bogadi Circle, H.D. Kote Road-Ring Road Junction, Nanjangud Road-Ring Road Junction, T. Narasipur Road Junction, Devegowda Circle on Bannur Road and at Mahadevapura Road-Ring Road Junction.

Connectivity works of CCTV cameras have also been taken up at Royal Inn Circle on KRS Road-Ring Road Junction, Link Road behind LIC Circle, St. Philomena’s College Main Road, Vandematram Nagar, Manipal Hospital Junction, R.T. Nagar Ring Road, Parasayyanahundi Circle and Five Lights Circle.

City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh (right) and DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj at the Automation Centre this morning where CCTV cameras installed across the city are monitored.

City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh said that the hi-tech cameras installed at various junctions are capable of clicking registration number plate photos with timings of vehicles which are entering or exiting the city on any roads. This would help the Police easily identify suspicious persons or vehicles and trace them, he added.

“As of now, 108 CCTV cameras have been installed on prominent roads, junctions, commercial centres and tourist spots. We have plans to install 800 additional CCTV cameras in order to prevent and detect crimes and maintain law and order situation. A proposal will be submitted to the Government,” he added.

The CCTV cameras will be monitored at the Automation Centre at City Police Commissioner’s Office and if Police personnel monitoring the cameras come across accidents or any untoward incidents, they would immediately inform the Police Control Room, which in turn would inform the jurisdictional Police Station so that mischief mongers or criminals could be nabbed without wasting time.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Parashuramappa said that these hi-tech CCTV cameras would also be helpful in investigating riots, group clashes, dacoity, accidents, and traffic offences such as jumping signals, triple riding and other traffic rules violations by identifying the registration number plates through which the vehicle owners could be traced.

He also said that the hi-tech CCTV cameras will be useful in maintaining law and order situations, crime prevention and detection.