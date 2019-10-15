India’s first visually challenged IAS Officer takes charge

October 15, 2019

Thiruvananthapuram: Pranjal Patil, country’s first visually challenged woman IAS Officer, took charge as Sub-Collector of Thiruvananthapuram yesterday. This is her second assignment since her appointment in 2018. Earlier, she was appointed as the Assistant Collector at Ernakulam on May 18 this year.

Pranjal lost her vision at the age of 6. Hailing from Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra, she completed her Post-Graduation in internal relations from JNU. In 2016, she secured 773rd rank in the UPSC exam. Pranjal gave a second attempt in 2017 in which she secured 124th rank, easily qualifying for IAS.

Pranjal was received by the Office staff and District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan at his office in the State capital.

