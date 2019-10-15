‘World of entrepreneurship is destroying organisational strength of people’

October 15, 2019

Mysuru: Maintaining that the global rise of entrepreneurship has been destroying the organisational strength of people, Folk Scholar Prof. H.S. Ramachandregowda stressed on the need for developing intellectual and economic capabilities in the society.

He was speaking after inaugurating Dhamma Deeksha Remembrance Day, jointly organised by Mahisha Mandala International Buddhist Cultural Trust, Mysuru Division State, Central Government, Semi-Government and Aided Institutions SC/ST officers and Employees Parishat and CFTRI SC/ST Employees Welfare Association, marking the 128th birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at Kalamandira here on Monday.

Expressing concern over the recent trend wherein culture is being marketed for profiteering, Prof. Ramachandregowda said that the lower strata of the society is being pushed into a corner by market forces.

Claiming that India can become religiously strong by embracing Buddhism, he maintained that he was always committed to Buddhist principles.

Stating that Dr. Ambedkar was a wonder for him, Gowda said that the great leader always had a far-sighted vision.

Observing that Dr. Ambedkar gave a new lease of life for many visionary thoughts, which were on the verge of getting wiped out, he said that Dr. Ambedkar was one of the architects of ‘Akhanda Bharat’ and it is important that Dr. Ambedkar’s thoughts, ideas and principles be carried far and wide across the country.

Prof. B.P. Mahesh Chandra Guru, in his address, took a dig at Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha for foiling the plans of followers of Mahishasura to celebrate Mahisha Dasara during the recently concluded Dasara festival.

Maintaining that despite obstructions, Mahisha Dasara was celebrated at all 30 districts across the State, Prof. Guru claimed that Hanuma was a symbol of slavery and the BJP wants to promote slavery by celebrating Hanuma Jayanti.

Observing that Buddhism is the best way of life, he said that the 12th century social reformer Basavanna too followed Buddha in advocating social harmony and social equality across the world.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of snatching the fundamental rights of citizens, Prof. Guru maintained that what the country needs today is Buddha, Basavanna and Dr. Ambedkar’s India and not Modi’s India.

Noting that Buddha Dhamma and Dr. Ambedkar’s Development Model is inevitable for development of the State, he asserted that nature and the Indian Constitution are the only two Dharmas.

Writer Prof. K.S. Bhagawan said that Rashtrakavi Kuvempu too followed Buddha.

Pointing out that even Swami Vivekananda has quoted Buddha in his volumes several times, he regretted that the farming community and people from rural areas have failed in understanding Kuvempu’s thoughts.

Meritorious SC/ST students, who scored high marks in SSLC and PUC (2018-19), were felicitated on the occasion.

Buddha Prakash Bantheji presided. Writer Prof. Aravind Malagatti, Parishat President Prof. T.M. Mahesh, CFTRI SC/ST Employees Welfare Association President Shivaswamy, writer Dasanur Kusanna, Shantaraju and others were present.

