Bangladeshi terror outfit JMB spreading tentacles in India: NIA Chief

October 15, 2019

Several hideouts busted in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Bihar

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) yesterday said Jamaat-ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) is trying to spread its tentacles across India. Director General of NIA Y.C. Modi stated that the anti-probe terror agency had shared a list of 125 suspects from different States.

Addressing a meeting of Chiefs of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Special Task Force (STF), NIA DG Modi said that the JMB has spread its activities in States like Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Bihar in the guise of Bangladeshi immigrants. JMB has figured as one of the main challenges for State agencies, according to NIA.

NIA has shared with States concerned a list of 125 suspected activists who have close links with the JMB leadership.

Making a presentation before the top Chiefs, NIA Inspector General (IG) Alok Mittal elaborated that from 2014-2018, JMB has set up 20-22 hideouts in Bengaluru and tried to spread its bases in South India.

JMB even conducted a trial of rocket launchers in Krishnagiri hills along the Karnataka border.

Mittal said, “JMB was keen to attack Buddhists temples to take revenge for the plight of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.”

Several hideouts had been busted in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Bihar, he added.

No threat in Mysuru

DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj, speaking to Star of Mysore, said that the City Police had not received information about possible terror threat in Mysuru.

However, since Mysuru city has been attracting about 1.5 lakh visitors every day post Dasara, who are visiting various tourist spots within and outside Mysuru, we have decided to continue with the security arrangements made during Dasara for the next one month, he said.

Muthuraj also added that Police personnel will be deployed at Sub-Urban Bus Stand, City Bus Stand, City Railway Station, Hotels and various tourist spots for security purpose.

Hotels in the city have been instructed to install CCTV cameras and keep a record of guests’ arrival and departure which shall be shared to respective jurisdictional Police Stations. Installation of CCTV cameras has been made mandatory at all Hotels, Malls and places of public gathering. This apart, Anti Sabotage Team, Dog Squad, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads have been kept on alert for quick response if necessary, said Muthuraj.

