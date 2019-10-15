Dr. Parameshwara appears before I-T

October 15, 2019

Former Dy.CM let off after being quizzed for an hour

Bengaluru: The first day’s questioning of former Deputy Chief Minister (Dy.CM) Dr. G. Parameshwara by the Income-Tax Department (I-T) officials went on for about a hour before the Koratagere MLA was let off, this morning.

Speaking to the media persons later, Dr. Parameshwara said that the I-T sleuths, who had recovered certain documents during the raids, needed time to complete verification process. Even I have asked three days’ time following which I will appear for questioning if summoned.

Meanwhile, reacting on his close aide Ramesh’s suicide, Dr. Parameshwara said that the case needed a thorough investigation and added that some say I have murdered Ramesh while others say he committed suicide as I have made benami properties in Ramesh’s name. So, for the truth to come out, it is important that a thorough investigation is conducted and reason for Ramesh’s suicide is made public.

Dr. Parameshwara, who arrived at I-T Office on Queen’s Road here at 10 am, appeared before the I-T sleuths and submitted proof of identity. Later, he was let off at 11 am after being quizzed for an hour.

