Alleged suicide attempt: Srirangapatna Dy.SP claims he fell in bathroom and injured self

October 15, 2019

Srirangapatna: Following reports that Srirangapatna Dy.SP Yogendranath had allegedly attempted suicide by slashing his wrist with a blade and admitted to a private hospital in Mysuru, the Dy.SP in a video message has claimed that he fell in the bathroom and had injured himself.

In the video message, Dy.SP Yogendranath has stated that his Blood Pressure (BP) increased and fell in the bathroom and became unconscious during which his hand was injured.

Stating that some miscreants had spread rumours about him attempting suicide, the Dy.SP said that he was mentally and physically healthy and is suffering only from BP.

Speaking to SOM, Mandya Superintendent of Police (SP) Parashuram said that Srirangapatna Dy.SP Yogendranath has said that he had injured himself after he fell in the bathroom at his house and added that a case has been registered at Srirangapatna Police Station.

The SP has further stated that Yogendranath was on leave since three days.

It may be recalled that on Sunday morning, the Dy.SP was found lying in the bathroom of his rented house at Baburayanakoppal, with blood oozing from his hand, by his relative Puneeth Gowda and cook Dinesh, who rushed the Dy.SP to a hospital in Srirangapatna, where he (Dy.SP) was provided first-aid and was later shifted to a private hospital in Mysuru.

