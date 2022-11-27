INOX launches its second multiplex in Mysuru at Centro

November 27, 2022

The new cinema will comprise 4 screens with 474 seats

Mysuru: India’s leading multiplex chain, INOX Leisure Ltd. (INOX), yesterday announced the launch of its 2nd multiplex in the city of Mysuru at Centro, located on Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road. The new multiplex has four impressively-designed auditoria with a total of 474 seats. INOX now operates 16 multiplexes with 66 screens in the State of Karnataka.

Each of the four screens in the multiplex are soaked in comfort and equipped with the best-in-class cinema technologies for sound and projection. All the four auditoria are equipped with advanced Laser Projection system for razor-sharp visuals. In addition, the multiplex also offers a great sound experience with Dolby Atmos technology in one of the auditoria. The immersive ambience of auditoria compliments the vibrant 3D view, which is powered by Volfoni Smart Crystal Diamond Solution.

The multiplex possesses a string of customer-friendly digital features like paper-less check-ins, touch-screen and QR code-enabled ticketing and interactive food-ordering. The live kitchen and the F&B concession counter would serve a range of flavoured popcorns, sandwiches, nachos, pizzas and burgers apart from hot and cold beverages. INOX patrons will also be able to enjoy these gourmet food options within the comfort of their homes by ordering them through food ordering platforms like Swiggy and Zomato.

Commenting on the opening, Mohit Bhargava, Regional Director – South, INOX Leisure Limited, said: “We are overjoyed to open our second multiplex in one of the most famous tourist destinations of South India — Mysuru. With its unmatchable technological advancement, the new multiplex will offer a seamless movie experience to audience of all age groups along with providing impeccable snacking options. We are hopeful that the Live Kitchen along with our warm hospitality will leave movie buffs in awe of their overall movie experience.”

With this launch, INOX now operates 167 multiplexes spanning 712 screens across 74 cities in the country.