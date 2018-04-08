Intelligence Report on Chamundeshwari constituency fake: CMO

Criminal action must be taken against forgery, says KPCC Media Convener Brijesh Kalappa

Bengaluru: The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has clarified that the Intelligence report, that is doing rounds on social media, stating that Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituency is not safe for Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, was a fake report.

Yesterday, a report, reportedly signed by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), was being widely circulated on WhatsApp and other social media platforms that said that the State Intelligence Branch has recommended Chief Minister Siddharamaiah not to contest from Chamundeshwari as it is not a viable option due to the concentration of Vokkaliga population there.

Reacting to the reports, the CMO in a press release said that the Intelligence DIG has been asked to conduct a probe into the fake report. “The Intelligence Department has not given any such report. The report is false and fabricated. The ADGP post in the Intelligence Department is lying vacant. Moreover, the intelligence reports are usually in Kannada, not English,” the CMO explained.

‘Election Commission to book suo moto case’

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Media Convener and party Spokesperson Brijesh Kalappa has requested the Election Commission to book suo moto case against the misuse of official machinery for electoral gains.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Brijesh Kalappa said, “The BJP ‘dirty tricks department’ is back and this time with patently criminal activity. They have created an original-looking document purportedly of the State Intelligence, including a signature of the head of Intelligence, A.M. Prasad. They however forgot that he is now DGP and not ADGP.”

“The BJP has activated various cells to spread false information and this time, they have committed forgery and have misled the media and the public with the sole intention of winning the elections. In the past, no political party has indulged in such cheap tricks and unfortunately, senior leaders of BJP have shared such false information in social media,” he added.

Brijesh Kalappa has requested the Election Commission to book suo moto case against the people behind the forgery and file criminal cases under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).