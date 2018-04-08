Revanasiddaiah’s silence much debated in Varuna

Mysuru: Former IPS officer and Lingayat leader L. Revanasiddaiah, who played a key role in Chief Minister Siddharamaiah’s victory from Varuna Assembly segment in 2013, is conspicuous by his silence even as the countdown for the May12 Assembly poll has begun.

Revanasiddaiah, who showed his political skills by garnering votes in villages considered as Lingayat stronghold in the 2013 Assembly polls, is said to be upset with the CM as he completely ignored him soon after assuming office.

With Revanasiddaiah remaining silent and neutral this time, one Kumar, who is said to be a Personal Assistant of the CM, is learnt to have called Revanasiddaiah saying that the CM was keen to meet him. But Revanasiddaiah is said to have ignored the call.

Amidst the silence of the former IPS officer, the CM is likely to personally meet Revanasiddaiah and seek his support in Varuna, where his (CM) son Dr. Yathindra in contesting this time.

Even as the former top cop’s silence has been the talking point in Varuna, Revanasiddaiah was said to be present when AICC President Rahul Gandhi visited Tumakuru Siddaganga Mutt recently. But it is said that Revanasiddaiah’s presence in Siddaganga Mutt is not of much significance as the former cop had visited the Mutt on an invitation.

Revanasiddaiah, who had political aspirations, showed interest in joining JD(S) soon after his retirement.

But the former IPS officer, bowing to then CM S.M. Krishna’s advice, joined the Congress and even contested the 2004 Assembly polls on a Congress ticket from Chamundeshwari Constituency and lost the poll to Siddharamaiah who was then in the JD(S).

After Siddharamaiah quit the JD(S) and joined the Congress, JD(S) Supremo H.D. Deve Gowda made efforts to rope in Revanasiddaiah to the party fold, but in vain, as the top cop did not show interest in contesting the 2006 by-polls from Chamundeshwari against Siddharamaiah, who was fighting on a Congress ticket.

But after some time, Revanasiddaiah joined the BJP following an invitation from B.S. Yeddyurappa. After his admission to the BJP, the party fielded him against Siddharamaiah from Varuna segment in the 2008 Assembly polls.

Revanasiddaiah gave a tough fight to Siddharamaiah by bagging 53,071 votes.

Later getting upset over the development in BJP, Revanasiddaiah remained neutral for some time when Siddharamaiah invited him to join the Congress ahead of the 2013 Assembly polls.

The former top cop, who joined the Congress, ensured significant Lingayat support for Siddharamaiah in Varuna, which ultimately led to the CM’s victory over KJP nominee Ka.Pu. Siddalingaswamy, a local Lingayat leader.

But soon after Siddharamaiah became the CM, Siddharamaiah favoured another retired IPS officer Kempaiah, much to the disappointment of Revanasiddaiah who has chosen to stay neutral so far.