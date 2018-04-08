Setback to CM’s efforts to defeat H.D. Revanna in Holenarasipur
Setback to CM’s efforts to defeat H.D. Revanna in Holenarasipur

Bengaluru:  Chief Minister Siddharamaiah’s efforts to defeat JD(S) Supremo and former PM H.D. Deve Gowda’s clan in Holenarasipur of Hassan district seems to have received a setback, as the resignation of Karnataka State Government Employees  Association President B. Manjegowda, who is tipped to be Congress candidate is yet to be accepted.

The legal department is said to have suggested the Government that the acceptance of the resignation is not advisable as Manjegowda is facing several charges of corruption and irregularities.

The Department in its report, has said that there can be no public interest in accepting the resignation of Government staff or officers when they are facing serious charges.

Manjegowda is accused of being involved in mining scam and amassing wealth beyond known sources of income.

With Manjegowda facing charges, the Government had sought the advice of the Legal Department.

Chief Minister Siddharamaiah had recently admitted that the Congress was serious thinking of fielding Manjegowda from Holenarasipur to take on H.D. Revanna of the JD(S) in the Assembly polls.

