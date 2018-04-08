Vijayendra meets Varuna ticket aspirants, party workers

Asks BJP workers to stay united and put up a fight against ruling Congress

Mysuru: Vijayendra, son of BJP Chief Ministerial candidate B.S. Yeddyurappa,will take on Dr. Yathindra, son of Chief Minister Siddharamaiah in Varuna constituency in Mysuru district.

The State BJP Core Committee that met at a luxury resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Friday is said to have finalised the name of Vijayendra as the party candidate. Now, only the party high command has to approve his candidature.

Though there were 16 aspirants for the BJP ticket from Varuna, it was a unanimous decision as Vijayendra is being seen as the best choice to put up a strong fight against Dr. Yathindra.

On his part, Vijayendra has begun hectic preparations for the high-profile battle and he has conveyed the message to party workers to put up a united front against the Congress.

He met a section of party workers in Mysuru at a private hotel and before the meeting, Vijayendra told reporters that the party high command had sent out a message to organise the party from the booth-level and ensure the victory of the party candidate.

“On Sunday, (today) I will hold a meeting of local administration representatives including Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat and will take their opinions in formulating a strategy to defeat the Congress and the process of organising the party from the grassroot level will begin immediately,” he said.

The meeting will be held at Rajendra Bhavan on Ramanuja Road. Vijayendra also held a meeting with all the BJP ticket aspirants from Varuna and asked them to ensure that there was no confusion among the voters regarding party candidate and sought their support.

Varuna constituency, which is in the JD(S) and Congress-dominated Mysuru region, has a large Lingayat population.

Parties estimate that there are around 60,000 Lingayat votes, 42,000 SC votes, 24,000 ST votes, 33,000 Kuruba votes, and 13,000 Vokkaliga votes in the constituency.

“We are not banking on caste equations and despite tall claims of development by the Congress Government. In reality, the constituency has remained underdeveloped despite having Chief Minister Siddharamaiah as its representative,” he said.

B.Y. Vijayendra hunts for a rented house in Varuna

Mysuru, Apr. 8- B.Y. Vijayendra, the son of BJP State President B.S. Yeddyurappa, is in search of a house for rent in Varuna Assembly segment from where he is likely to contest the May 12 election.

Sources said that Vijayendra is planning to reside in the constituency and he is looking for a house in Varuna village or Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Nagar on the outskirts of Mysuru. But sources added that he may take up a house in Varuna as it will be easy for him to co-ordinate with the party workers and local leaders.

It is learnt that Yeddyurappa’s trusted aide Ka.Pu. Siddalingaswamy, who has the experience of contesting the last Assembly elections and who knows the constituency in and out, has been given the responsibility of house hunting.