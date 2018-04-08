B.Y. Vijayendra holds closed-door meeting with L. Revanasiddaiah

Mysuru: Even as political silence or call it neutrality is maintained by retired Director General of Police (DGP) and senior Lingayat leader from Congress L. Revanasiddaiah, his closed-door one-on-one meeting with Varuna Constituency likely BJP candidate B.Y. Vijayendra in Mysuru this morning has fuelled intense speculations.

Sources said that Vijayendra extended an open invitation to the former Police Officer, who played a key role in Chief Minister Siddharamaiah’s victory from Varuna Assembly segment in 2013, to join the BJP. Both Revanasiddaiah and Vijayendra have, however, denied it and termed the meeting as a courtesy call.

Vijayendra, who arrived in Mysuru last night, drove along with his supporters to Revanasiddaiah’s house near the Mysore Airport and met the senior leader, who has been conspicuous by his silence.

Vijayendra reached at around 9 am and sought the blessings of Revanasiddaiah before being closeted in a meeting with Revanasiddaiah for about 25 minutes.

It may be recalled here that Revanasiddaiah showed his political skills by garnering maximum votes for Siddharamaiah in villages considered as Lingayat stronghold in the 2013 Assembly elections. The retired IPS Officer is said to be upset with the CM as he completely ignored him soon after assuming office.

Speaking to reporters before his meeting with the former cop, Vijayendra said that he had come to take the blessings of the senior leader. “I will stay here in Varuna and tour extensively mobilising the party support for BJP,” he said. He, however, did not disclose about what he would discuss with Revanasiddaiah.

On the other hand, Revanasiddaiah told reporters that he was happy to welcome a youth who has entered politics. “He is young and it is left to him if he wants to contest or work for the party. I will extend good wishes to him. Politics and personal relations are different and Vijayendra has come here out of our personal contacts,” he said.

Making his stand clear that he was still in Congress, the former Police Officer said, “I am not far away from active politics but I have stayed away from street politics.”

On him being allegedly neglected by CM Siddharamaiah by not giving him any posts though he is a prominent Lingayat leader, he said that he had not joined Congress for any plum posts.

“I have supported parties and candidates in electoral battles and they have won. I have not turned pessimistic now. People, irrespective of political parties, are in touch with me,” he revealed.

When asked about his next political move and who would he support, Revanasiddaiah said that it was not possible now to reveal the details and his support for a candidate depends on political situation prevailing at that time.

He however categorically stated that he was not a ticket aspirant either from Varuna or Chamundeshwari. “I am not a ticket aspirant and I have not joined any party seeking positions. However, I am not dejected too. Will make my stand clear in the coming days,” he said with a smile.

BJP State Slum Morcha General Secretary R. Raghu Kautilya and former BJP Yuva Morcha President L.R. Mahadevaswamy accompanied Vijayendra. After meeting Revanasiddaiah, Vijayendra left to Mallana Moole Mutt near Nanjangud.